A man and four of his family members have been booked in Thane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife and demanding Rs 4 lakh as dowry, which led to harassment and physical abuse

The Thane police have registered a case against a man and four other members of his family after he allegedly gave his wife triple talaq and subjected her to harassment over a dowry demand of Rs 4 lakh.

According to an official from the Shanti Nagar police station, the complainant, a 33-year-old woman from Nagpur, is a practising lawyer currently residing in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district. The woman alleged that her husband and his family had been demanding Rs 4 lakh or a car from her while she was staying with her in-laws in Nagpur between January and July this year.

The woman claimed that when she failed to meet their demands, her husband and other family members began subjecting her to physical abuse. They allegedly beat her up and issued threats of serious consequences, the official said.

The situation escalated when the woman’s husband reportedly gave her triple talaq and terminated their marriage. The complainant has since approached the police, filing a formal complaint about the incident.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). Additionally, the accused have also been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq.

The police have confirmed that a case has been filed against the husband, his mother, and three other members of the family. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, and the police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken.

This case comes in the wake of rising concerns over the misuse of triple talaq and dowry-related harassment, particularly under the legal provisions designed to protect women’s rights in marriages. As per PTI, further developments are expected as the authorities continue to probe the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)