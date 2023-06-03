Thane: Man held for trying to kill wife in Dombivli

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday at their residence in Bopar area of Dombivli

A 43-year-old man from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested on the charge of trying to kill his wife, police told news agency PTI on Saturday.

"The couple lives with their 12-year-old daughter. The husband-wife duo frequently quarrelled over some domestic issues. On the day of the incident, they again entered into an argument. In a fit of rage, the man tried to kill her by throttling her," assistant inspector B C Wanzari of Manpada police station told PTI.

Their daughter raised an alarm, hearing which the neighbours rushed to their house and saved the woman, 38, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others at Manpada police station, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against four partners of a finance firm, including a married couple, for allegedly cheating at least 50 investors to the tune of Rs 4.65 crore, at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district.

More people who were cheated by the accused are coming forward and the number of victims is likely to grow, Assistant inspector G R Jadhav of Dombivli police station told PTI.

"The accused had set up an investment firm and urged people to invest in it by promising them good returns. They also offered gold to the investors. They promised 10 per cent interest on investment and assured that it would double in a year," he said.

They collected money from the investors, but later shut their office and fled, the official said.

The investors approached the police and filed the complaint at Dombivli police station, he said.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act was registered against the four directors of the firm based on the complaint by the investors, Jadhav said.

(With inputs from PTI)