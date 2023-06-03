More people who were cheated by the accused are coming forward and the number of victims is likely to grow, Assistant inspector G R Jadhav of Dombivli police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Couple among 4 booked for duping people of Rs 4.65 cr promising good returns on investment x 00:00

Police have registered a case against four partners of a finance firm, including a married couple, for allegedly cheating at least 50 investors to the tune of Rs 4.65 crore, at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

More people who were cheated by the accused are coming forward and the number of victims is likely to grow, Assistant inspector G R Jadhav of Dombivli police station told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The accused had set up an investment firm and urged people to invest in it by promising them good returns. They also offered gold to the investors. They promised 10 per cent interest on investment and assured that it would double in a year," he said.

They collected money from the investors, but later shut their office and fled, the official said.

The investors approached the police and filed the complaint at Dombivli police station, he said.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act was registered against the four directors of the firm based on the complaint by the investors, Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested in Latur city of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 lakh by promising to get him a job in the office of the Superintendent of Police, an official told PTI on Friday.

The complainant and accused are residents of the same village in Parbhani district, he said.

As per the complainant, the accused told him that there were vacancies for the clerk's post in the SP office and took money from him. But no job materialised.

A case of cheating was registered on Thursday at Shivajinagar police station and the accused was arrested, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(With inputs from PTI)