Pic/PTI

The wall of a drain collapsed near a housing society and a boulder crashed on a bypass after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday while speaking about Thane rain updates, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incidents which took place on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while speaking about Thane rain updates, reported PTI.

Thane city received 82.02 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, he said.

The disaster cell attended to 23 complaints during the period, of which nine were of waterlogging and three of tree fall, the official said, reported PTI.

After heavy showers on Wednesday, a portion of the wall of an overflowing drain, located in front a housing society in Srinagar locality, collapsed at around 8 pm, he said, reported PTI.

The wall's remaining portion was in a dangerous condition and hence, the incident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he said.

At around 9 pm, a boulder crashed near a toll junction on the Mumbra bypass, disrupting traffic, the official said, adding that some people in vehicles passing by the road had a narrow escape, reported PTI.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The road was cleared for traffic after about an hour, he said, reported PTI.

The city has recorded 3,211.83 mm rainfall so far since June this monsoon season against 3,217.73 mm in the same period last year, the official said.

Mumbai: Woman drowns in nullah after heavy rain

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

BMC officials said, "A 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open Andheri nullah in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors."

(With inputs from PTI)