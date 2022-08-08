Breaking News
Thane records 34 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 08 August,2022 08:53 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.71 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 3,435 days

Thane records 34 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


With the addition of 34 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Thane rose to 1,93,385, a health official said on Monday. The total number of active patients in the city are 352.

Two patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll climbed to 2,149, while the count of recoveries has gone up to 1,90,884.

Around 393 tests were done in the city on Monday. The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.71 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 3,435 days.

