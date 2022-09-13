Thane records 79 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

The new cases and deaths were recorded on Monday, raising the district's infection count to 7,43,917 and fatality toll to 11,956 health official said
Representative Image
As many as 79 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.
The new cases and deaths were recorded on Monday, raising the district's infection count to 7,43,917 and fatality toll to 11,956, he said.
The district currently has 1,281 active Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,31,357.
