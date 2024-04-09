Thane: RPF takes action against stone-throwing at trains

Officials alarmed by recent incidents, focus on educating youth on dangers and legal ramifications

RPF officials with locals from the area

Stone throwing along Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar on express trains have raised concerns RPF has taken preventive measures to address this issue The passengers in the past have sustained severe injuries

The incidents of stone throwing along the Vitthalwadi and Ulhasnagar area on express trains have raised concern as it poses a serious risk to the safety of passengers and railway staff. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken preventive measures to address this issue and raise local awareness.

According to the RPF officials, such incidents of stone throwing on local trains were rampant in between the Thane-Kalwa-Mumbra belt and the Thane-Airoli belt. The passengers in the past have sustained severe injuries. The officials reached the doorsteps of the slum dwellers with various awareness programs and the incidents decreased drastically. However, after a long gap, the recent stone throwing has forced the cop to revisit these new spots with the awareness initiative.

“It’s unfortunate that some children, possibly unaware of the consequences, engage in stone throwing as a form of amusement. However, they must understand the grave consequences of their actions, as it not only endangers the lives of passengers but also violates the law,” said an official from the RPF.



A man who was injured from the stone-throwing (right) one of the stones that landed inside the train. Pics/Navneet Barhate

“The recent incident involving the Mahalaxmi Express train is alarming, with two passengers sustaining injuries. The incident took place on April 3, while the train was moving. While it’s fortunate that the injuries were minor, such incidents could have fatal outcomes. The fact that passengers were unable to file a complaint due to the moving train highlights the urgency of addressing this issue effectively,” said the official.

“The prompt response of the RPF constables in attending to the victims demonstrates their commitment to ensuring passenger safety. However, passengers need to come forward and report such incidents to enable authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators,” the official added. Rakesh Kumar, the Police Inspector from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Kalyan, highlighted the efforts being made to address the issue of stone throwing near the railway tracks.

“Authorities visiting the slums near the tracks to inquire about the incidents of stone throwing reflect a proactive stance. Understanding the root causes, such as children engaging in such activities for fun, can help prevent such incidents in the future,” said Kumar. “By emphasising the seriousness of the consequences, including injuries and fatalities resulting from stone throwing, the authorities are aiming to create awareness among the local community,” added Kumar.