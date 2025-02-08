The civil body has drawn up plans to source water from the Surya, Kalu and Shai dams to meet the increasing demand of the city

Amid water shortage complaints from various parts of Maharashtra's Thane city including Ghodbunder, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the city will get 200 million liters of additional water in the next two years, PTI reported.

As per PTI, while the city will receive 100 million liters of additional water this year, another 100 million liters will be made available in 2026, he said at an event on Friday.

The city currently receives about 585 million liters of water daily.

According to the commission, the civil body has drawn up plans to source water from the Surya, Kalu and Shai dams to meet the increasing demand of the city, and talks have been going on at the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's level to expedite these plans, PTI reported.

Water supply to be affected in Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra on Friday: TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday said that the water supply will be affected in parts of the district including Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra areas on Friday.

The TMC said that due to urgent maintenance work on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) water supply pipeline, there will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Thane city, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra.

The water supply will be cut off from Thursday, 6th February, at midnight (12:00 AM) and will remain unavailable until Friday, 7th February, at midnight (12:00 AM), it said.

The repair work will be carried out on the water pipeline from Katavi Naka to Mukund on the 12th Gravity Pipeline. After the repairs are completed, water supply will be restored at a lower pressure for the next few hours.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation requests residents to store enough water in advance and use it judiciously during this period," an official statement said.

Earlier, Parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa faced a 12-hour water cut as the civic body were undertakening the repair work of an air valve on the Kalwa tapping along the 90-foot road on the main water channel.

The 12-hour shutdown wasn imposed on the water supply of the Thane Municipal Corporation's as well as STEM authority's scheme to prevent leakage in the water channel. The water cut affected Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomji, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samta Nagar, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Mumbra and parts of Kalwa.

