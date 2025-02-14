Thane’s Gaymukh will soon house the state’s largest waste-to-fertiliser project, contributing to sustainability and urban development. Minister Pratap Sarnaik oversees crucial infrastructure upgrades, including sports complexes, heritage sites, and green spaces.

The waste-to-fertiliser project at Gaymukh will be the largest of its kind in the state of Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone for Thane city. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the importance of integrating two smaller projects in the area to create a larger, more effective facility. This initiative will involve processing approximately 300 to 400 tons of wet waste on a three-acre site, turning it into high-quality fertiliser using scientific methods.

Minister Sarnaik, along with Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and other senior officials, inspected four key development projects in the Thane-Ghodbander Road area on Friday morning. The developments include the waste-to-fertiliser project, beautification of Nagla Bandar creek, the redevelopment of Borivade grounds, and the development of a park on reserved land at Anand Nagar. These projects are being funded through a significant financial allocation approved by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Minister Sarnaik underscored the strategic importance of the Gaymukh waste-to-fertiliser project, noting that the space would be optimally utilized to handle 300 to 400 tons of wet waste. He highlighted that it would be the largest such facility in Maharashtra, with the project poised to significantly contribute to Thane’s urban development. The project will involve the consolidation of two existing plants and is expected to create a sustainable solution for waste management in the city.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been allocated a budget of ₹150 crore under the state’s Basic Amenities Development Scheme. The project at Gaymukh includes a 97-ton capacity fertiliser plant and a 50-ton capacity plant at Nagla Bandar, along with two mobile vans for fertiliser production with a 1.5-ton capacity. The area lies between the National Park and Tungreshwar Range, and the project has received approval from the Forest Department. The integration of both plants on a three-acre site at Gaymukh will maximize the land's potential and make the project a comprehensive waste management solution for Thane city.

As part of the ₹150 crore funding, Minister Sarnaik also visited the Nagla Bandar area, where a memorial dedicated to Kanhoji Angre, the prominent Maratha naval commander, is being developed. The area holds cultural and historical significance, and Minister Sarnaik ensured that local residents would be appropriately involved in the project. He emphasized the importance of rehabilitating displaced families from the area and ensuring their homes and livelihoods are secured in the process.

He further discussed the need to preserve the heritage of local communities, many of whom consider themselves descendants of Kanhoji Angre, and directed the authorities to honour this connection by ensuring their respect and recognition in the development process.

In the Borivade area of Thane, the state government has allocated ₹75 crore for the development of an important sports complex. The Borivade grounds, a 84,974-square-meter site, will soon house a multi-sport facility named the "Dharmveer Anand Dighe Sports Complex." The complex will feature a variety of amenities, including badminton courts, a cricket practice net, wrestling facilities, a restaurant, and an open-air stadium for traditional Indian games like Mallakhamb, Kabaddi, and Huttutu. Basketball and volleyball courts, along with a skating track, will also be part of the sprawling facility.

The project aims to provide both indoor and outdoor sports facilities for Thane’s residents, creating a dedicated space for physical fitness and sports development. Minister Sarnaik also instructed the TMC to ensure the relocation of nearby animal shelters as part of the development.

The state government has allocated ₹2 crore for the development of a park at Anand Nagar, located on land previously reserved by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Minister Sarnaik inspected the site and discussed plans with the local community and Swami Samarth Temple authorities. The park will bear the name of Swami Samarth and will be managed by the temple authorities to ensure its upkeep.

The development of the park is aimed at providing a recreational space for residents while preserving the sanctity of the adjacent temple. Minister Sarnaik emphasized that the park must be open to the public, with no encroachments, ensuring that it remains a safe and welcoming space for all.

Minister Sarnaik concluded by highlighting that these projects are all part of a broader effort to improve Thane’s infrastructure and overall quality of life for its residents. Through strategic investments in waste management, historical preservation, sports development, and green spaces, the city is poised for sustainable growth that balances urbanization with environmental responsibility.

These efforts, made possible through substantial state funding, are expected to transform Thane into a model city that addresses both present and future needs. The ongoing work, under the supervision of the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government, ensures that Thane remains a city with both rich heritage and promising development prospects.