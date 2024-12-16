Legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise leaves a profound void in Indian classical music. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute, highlighting his unparalleled contributions to the art and his efforts to elevate the tabla globally.

The passing of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain marks an irreparable loss to the world of music and rhythm. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "With the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, we have lost a genius who brought the world together with the mesmerising sounds of the tabla."

Fadnavis described Zakir Hussain as a "son of Maharashtra" who captivated global audiences with his tabla artistry. "His jugalbandis across three generations inspired countless young musicians to take up the tabla. He established a unique identity for India in the realm of tabla playing," Fadnavis remarked.

Revered as a Padma Vibhushan awardee, Zakir Hussain's mastery over the tabla was unparalleled, often described as synonymous with the instrument itself. Fadnavis said, "The inseparable bond between Ustad Zakir Hussain and the tabla has now been broken. The magical performances he created with his fingers will forever echo in the hearts of music lovers."

Having started his musical journey at the tender age of seven, Ustad Zakir Hussain revolutionised the art of solo tabla recitals, elevating them to a prestigious platform. His efforts played a pivotal role in earning Indian classical music respect and recognition on the global stage. His students, spread across the world, continue to carry forward his musical legacy.

Fadnavis lauded the maestro’s contribution to taking the inheritance of music from his father, Ustad Allah Rakha, and not just preserving it but also raising the art of tabla to extraordinary heights. "Zakir Hussain's tabla was alive and singing, a testament to his magical touch. His jugalbandis with senior artistes were a treat for audiences, while his consistent efforts to support budding artistes and provide them platforms were truly commendable," Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted how Zakir Hussain transformed the tabla from a supporting instrument to a centre-stage act, creating an indelible impact on audiences worldwide. "Ustad Zakir Hussain made the tabla synonymous with his name. His departure has left a void in the world of Indian classical music. A luminous star of Indian music has fallen," he said.

Offering his deepest respects, Fadnavis concluded, "I extend my heartfelt tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain. We share the grief of his family and fans in this moment of loss."