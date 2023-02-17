Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Think twice before you wipe your face with a hotel towel

Think twice before you wipe your face with a hotel towel

Updated on: 17 February,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cloth may have been dried on Western Express Highway, made crisp with a nice dose of vehicle exhaust

Think twice before you wipe your face with a hotel towel

Moideen Shaikh, the launderer


Dahisar’s Krishna Nagar dhobi ghat, which counts many city hotels among its clientele, has been drying clothes on the footpath railing that runs along the highway near Nancy Colony. Besides being an eyesore, the towels could pose a serious hygiene threat to these hotels’ guests.


On any given day, commuters can see over 500 towels, bed sheets and pillow covers which are hung out to dry between 11 am and 3 pm. Launderer Moideen Shaikh told mid-day that the hotels are unaware of this practice. Hence, mid-day is withholding their names. The hotels he named included those in Powai and near the domestic airport.



Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man sets two SUVs on fire as revenge against builder’s employee, arrested


Don’t worry, it’s hygienic!

mid-day visited the spot on Wednesday posing as a hotel employee and spoke with Shaikh.
 
mid-day: I see many towels and clothes drying here...
Shaikh: We dry clothes here because we don’t have space inside the dhobi ghat.
 
mid-day: Our hotel is in Dahisar West. We want to give our hotel’s clothes to you for washing and drying.
Shaikh: I can do it. Towels are Rs 4, bed sheets Rs 7 and pillow covers Rs 2 for washing, drying and ironing. I will also drop them off at the hotel.

mid-day: Isn’t there too much dust on the highway? Will it be hygienic?
Shaikh: This place is quite open, so the clothes dry fast. Don’t worry. It is hygienic.

mumbai domestic airport powai dahisar mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK