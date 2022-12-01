Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai-Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, says a police official

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, a police official said on Thursday.

The arrested persons are from Parbhani, Senior Inspector Sahuraj Ranavare of the Crime Unit II (Vasai) told PTI.

"After receiving complaints about garbage disposal trucks getting stolen, we began checking CCTV footage and zeroed in on the three. We have detected theft cases involving two trucks each in Vasai and Achole police station limits," he said.

"We have recovered parts of three trucks. The accused had removed the engine, clutch plate, gearbox and tyre, all cumulatively valued at Rs 5.40 lakh. Four offences were registered against one of the accused in Navi Mumbai and Parbhani police stations," he added.

