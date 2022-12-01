×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Mumbai logs 23 new cases
Mumbai: 28-year-old truck driver held from Gujarat for raping Worli woman
NSE phone tapping case: Court to hear bail pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7
Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap

Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai-Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, says a police official

Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai-Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, a police official said on Thursday.


The arrested persons are from Parbhani, Senior Inspector Sahuraj Ranavare of the Crime Unit II (Vasai) told PTI.



"After receiving complaints about garbage disposal trucks getting stolen, we began checking CCTV footage and zeroed in on the three. We have detected theft cases involving two trucks each in Vasai and Achole police station limits," he said.


Also Read: NSE phone tapping case: Court to hear bail pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7

"We have recovered parts of three trucks. The accused had removed the engine, clutch plate, gearbox and tyre, all cumulatively valued at Rs 5.40 lakh. Four offences were registered against one of the accused in Navi Mumbai and Parbhani police stations," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Is Mumbai`s air pollution bothering you?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news palghar thane maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK