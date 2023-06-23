A total of 1,394 teachers of ZP-run schools were transferred within Palghar

Representational Image

Listen to this article Transfer of Palghar ZP school teachers, unfilled vacancies to hit students: Panel head writes to Maharashtra CM x 00:00

The recent transfer of many teachers in the Zilla Parishad-run schools in Maharashtra's Palghar and unfilled vacancies in the district as 28 schools are now without even a single teacher and 105 schools with just one teacher, chairman of a government-appointed committee told news agency PTI.

Head of the state government's committee on tribal welfare, Vivek Pandit, who has been accorded the status of a Minister of State, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to stay the transfer of teachers so that students do not suffer, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,394 teachers of ZP-run schools were transferred within Palghar, a tribal region, while 704 others were transferred outside the district this month, district education officer Sheshrao Bade told PTI.

"Several vacant posts of teachers in ZP-run schools are lying vacant. Until they are filled, the order for the transfer of teachers in Jawhar and Mokhada should be stayed. If it is not done, then students will suffer academically. This will add to their woes, as these students are already suffering due to the poor education system in this region," Pandit told PTI.

In Jawhar taluka, 205 posts of teachers are still vacant as against the 696 sanctioned posts. If the available teachers are transferred, 15 schools will be rendered without even a single teacher and 64 schools will have only one teacher. The situation is similar in Mokhada taluka, he said.

This came to light during a review meeting held a couple of days back, he added.

"Therefore, I have written to CM Shinde, urging him to withdraw the decision of transfer of teachers until the vacant posts are filled," Pandit told PTI.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in a parked bus at Jawhar town in Palghar district, officials told PTI on Friday.

The incident took place at Jawhar bus depot on Thursday morning, they said.

"When the bus was parked at the depot, its driver tried to hang himself inside the vehicle using a rope. But a security guard and other colleagues of the driver noticed it from outside and rushed to him. They took him down and saved his life," an official of the bus depot told PTI.

The driver was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Police said that in their preliminary probe, they found that he was being subjected to harassment by the local MSRTC staff and despite his complaints, no action was taken.

(With inputs from PTI)