The tribunal directed the owner of the trailer truck involved in the accident as well as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation to the family of the victim, who was employed as a data entry operator at the time of his death

Representational pic

Listen to this article Tribunal awards Rs 16.62 lakh compensation to family of teenager killed in 2019 accident x 00:00

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.62 lakh to the family of an 18-year-old man who was killed in a road accident in 2019, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent order, tribunal member PR Ashturkar directed the owner of the trailer truck involved in the accident as well as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation to the family of Paras Haresh Bhanushali Katarmal, who was employed as a data entry operator at the time of his death, along with interest at a rate of 6 per cent per annum.

Thane MACT concluded that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent driving of the trailer truck, holding both the owner and the insurance company jointly and severally liable, PTI reported.

The claim was filed by the Katarmal's father Haresh, 48; mother Jayashree, 46, and sister Vidya, 22.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2019, near a roadside eatery in Raigad district's Uran town. Katarmal was standing with his father next to their parked scooter when a speeding trailer truck, allegedly driven recklessly, hit him, inflicting fatal injuries, PTI reported.

Following the accident, the Uran Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the driver of the trailer truck under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The applicants claimed that Katarmal was employed as a data entry operator at a cargo firm in Mumbai, earning Rs 15,000 per month. The claim petition sought compensation from the trailer truck owner, Indira Mulchand Vora, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, holding them jointly and severally liable.

Despite being served a notice, the truck owner did not appear before the tribunal, and the case proceeded ex parte against Vora. Bajaj Allianz contested the claim, arguing that the accident was caused by the victim's negligence and citing a breach of the insurance policy’s terms and conditions.

However, the tribunal found no merit in these defences and held the insurance company liable.

The tribunal calculated the compensation amounting to Rs 16,62,000, considering the loss of future income, loss of consortium for the parents and sibling, funeral expenses, and loss of estate.

The tribunal directed that the awarded amount be paid with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim until the amount is realised. Bajaj Allianz was instructed to deposit the compensation directly into the claimants' verified bank accounts.

(With PTI inputs)