Funded with Rs 15 lakhs from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the clinic will provide free daily dressings and medications, bringing essential healthcare closer to those in need

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services for leprosy patients, Ulhasnagar city has established its first-ever clinic dedicated to treating leprosy patients.

Funded with Rs 15 lakhs from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the clinic will provide free daily dressings and medications, bringing essential healthcare closer to those in need. Located in Shriram Mandir Colony, Camp No. 4, home to the city's only leprosy settlement—the clinic addresses a long-standing demand for accessible medical services.

Until now, leprosy patients had to visit various hospitals for their daily treatment, a burden that often disrupted their lives.

With this new facility, leprosy patients will receive the necessary care within their neighbourhood. The demand for a dedicated leprosy clinic was first raised by Kalappa Hadpad, President of the Netaji Subhash Leprosy Self-Reliance Association. Along with his team and the tireless efforts of consultants Pradeep Gaikwad and office bearers Abdul Sheikh, Mohan Gundreli, Gopal Naidu, and Ganesh Bhankur, the clinic project was successfully advanced.

Their persistence paid off when the corporation approved Rs 15 lakhs for the clinic, allowing construction to begin immediately. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakne and Additional Commissioner Kishor Gavas, the city's Public Works Department, led by City Engineer Tarun Shevkani, and Medical Health Officer Dr Mohini Dharma, completed the clinic in a short period. The facility was officially inaugurated by Dr Vasantrao Naik, City Engineer Tarun Shevkani, and Consultant Pradeep Gaikwad.

This new clinic has generated enthusiasm among local residents, with many seeing it as a model for healthcare services. This development marks a positive shift in the city’s commitment to the well-being of marginalized communities, with hopes that similar initiatives will follow. The new clinic is set to become an essential part of the city's healthcare infrastructure and a beacon of hope for leprosy patients, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey towards better health and dignity.