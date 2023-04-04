Vaccines scarce, only private hospitals administering jab

State health department awaiting stock from Centre

People wait their turn to get jabbed on September 8, 2022. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai, which has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state at present, has run out of vaccines. As of April 3, none of the Central, state and BMC-run Covid vaccination centres across the city is active. If sources are to be believed, even the state health department’s stock has dried up.

Amid the surge in Covid-19, the state government has directed the BMC health department to focus on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination. The city last received around 30,000 doses of Covaxin in September-October, which are depleted.

Also read: Cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits

A senior official at a civic-run hospital said, “We had a few stocks left which lasted till March 31. We don’t have vaccines and we have been in touch with the state health department since March.” The BMC is awaiting fresh stock from the department.

A senior official from the health department said, “We already distributed all the vaccines we had to various districts. We are waiting for fresh stock from the Centre.” On Monday, only private hospitals in the city administered the jab. Nine people took their first dose, 33 got their second jab and 87 people took the precautionary dose across Mumbai.