Vasai and Virar traffic control branch identifies 11 black spots on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

In an attempt to warn people of the deadly spots, ahead of every accident prone zone, the officials from Vasai and Virar traffic control branch have put up signboards with messages to alert motorists

One of the signs that the cops put up. Pics/Hanif Patel


The Vasai and Virar traffic control branch of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has identified 11 black spots on a 43-km stretch between Versova Bridge and Waghoba Khind in Palghar district on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, which have caused fatal road accidents. These accidents have taken place in the past five months.

In an attempt to warn people of the deadly spots, ahead of every accident prone zone, the officials from Vasai and Virar traffic control branch have put up signboards with messages to alert motorists. Officials have also advised motorists to be more attentive, specially during monsoon, when the roads become slippery after the first rain.




Why the cops acted


