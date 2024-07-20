Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Water stock of Mumbai reservoirs at 4096 per cent says BMC

Water stock of Mumbai reservoirs at 40.96 per cent, says BMC

Updated on: 20 July,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai gets water from seven reservoirs Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

Water stock of Mumbai reservoirs at 40.96 per cent, says BMC

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Water stock of Mumbai reservoirs at 40.96 per cent, says BMC
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports that the aggregate water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, is currently 40.96 per cent. 


On Friday, BMC data revealed that the water stock in Mumbai's lakes was 5,92,866 million litres or 40.96 per cent. This is a rise over the same period in 2023 when lake levels were about 39.61 per cent, but a decline over 2022, when levels were near 88.50 per cent.


Mumbai receives its water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. Current water levels are: Tansa at 76.58 per cent, Modak Sagar at 58.29 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 37.31 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 9.54 per cent, Bhatsa at 40.11 per cent, Vehar at 69.92 per cent, and Tulsi at 95.88 per cent.


Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy intermittent rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in some areas, although local train services are operating normally. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Mumbai received 91 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Saturday, with the eastern and western suburbs recording 87 mm and 93 mm, respectively. The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for the city.

High tides of 4.24 metres and 3.66 metres are expected at 11:28 am and 11:18 pm, respectively, according to an IMD official.

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in certain areas of Mumbai, resulting in traffic diversions near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg in Kurla. Traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon East has been redirected via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR. The Andheri subway has also been temporarily closed for vehicles, with traffic diverted to S V Road.

Despite the waterlogging, both Central Railway and Western Railway, which operate suburban train services in the Mumbai metropolitan region, reported that services are operating normally on all routes. Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing intermittent heavy showers over the past few days.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai water levels mumbai news mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK