Water stock of Mumbai reservoirs at 40.96 per cent, says BMC

Mumbai gets water from seven reservoirs Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports that the aggregate water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, is currently 40.96 per cent.

On Friday, BMC data revealed that the water stock in Mumbai's lakes was 5,92,866 million litres or 40.96 per cent. This is a rise over the same period in 2023 when lake levels were about 39.61 per cent, but a decline over 2022, when levels were near 88.50 per cent.

Mumbai receives its water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. Current water levels are: Tansa at 76.58 per cent, Modak Sagar at 58.29 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 37.31 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 9.54 per cent, Bhatsa at 40.11 per cent, Vehar at 69.92 per cent, and Tulsi at 95.88 per cent.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy intermittent rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in some areas, although local train services are operating normally. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Mumbai received 91 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Saturday, with the eastern and western suburbs recording 87 mm and 93 mm, respectively. The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for the city.

High tides of 4.24 metres and 3.66 metres are expected at 11:28 am and 11:18 pm, respectively, according to an IMD official.

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in certain areas of Mumbai, resulting in traffic diversions near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg in Kurla. Traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon East has been redirected via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR. The Andheri subway has also been temporarily closed for vehicles, with traffic diverted to S V Road.

Despite the waterlogging, both Central Railway and Western Railway, which operate suburban train services in the Mumbai metropolitan region, reported that services are operating normally on all routes. Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing intermittent heavy showers over the past few days.