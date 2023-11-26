Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather update IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai Thane

Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane

Updated on: 26 November,2023 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted more thundershowers in Mumbai till tomorrow

Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane
x
00:00

After thunderstorm and rainfall in the morning hours, Mumbai recorded downpour again during the evening on Sunday.


Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant.


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted more thundershowers in Mumbai till tomorrow. 


The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for today.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts," the weather department said.

Also Read: Mumbai air pollution: Rainfall brings relief, overall AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ category

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for tomorrow.

"Light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad tomorrow," the weather department said.

The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning.

There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and the Konkan region also received showers.

Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, sources in the IMD Mumbai told news agency PTI.

The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said.

Meanwhile, a building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to a lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said, reported PTI.

The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said, reported PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof, reported PTI.

After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out, he said, reported PTI.

In Palghar, there were reports of some motorbike accidents following rains, reported PTI.

A person was killed in one such incident under Kelve police station limits, an official from the Palghar district rural control room said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai weather Weather indian meteorological department mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK