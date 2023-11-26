Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted more thundershowers in Mumbai till tomorrow

Pic/Atul Kamble

After thunderstorm and rainfall in the morning hours, Mumbai recorded downpour again during the evening on Sunday.

Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted more thundershowers in Mumbai till tomorrow.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for today.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts," the weather department said.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for tomorrow.

"Light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad tomorrow," the weather department said.

The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning.

There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and the Konkan region also received showers.

Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, sources in the IMD Mumbai told news agency PTI.

The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said.

Meanwhile, a building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to a lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said, reported PTI.

The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said, reported PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof, reported PTI.

After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out, he said, reported PTI.

In Palghar, there were reports of some motorbike accidents following rains, reported PTI.

A person was killed in one such incident under Kelve police station limits, an official from the Palghar district rural control room said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)