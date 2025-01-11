Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Pay attention to details and manage your time efficiently. Get all the information you need before making any big decision that affect you in the long term.

Life tip: Make time to work on yourself and bring your life into balance. Working on your body-mind connection will be healing, and help

your relationships.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

This is a positive time for those negotiating a new contract or even a raise in salary. Seniors need to do their research before making any health related decision.

Life tip: Focus on creating the life you want without trying to control how it manifests in the end. Do not resist change.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Speak out when you need to, but make sure your words are situation appropriate. This is a positive time if you want to expand your social network.

Life tip: Recognize any self created blocks for what they are, and work on them on a priority basis. You are capable of much more than you think.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Work within structures, even if you find them restricting. Those with sensitive digestive systems should eat only home cooked food.

Life tip: Release what is no longer needed – this includes decluttering your home, especially your closet. Make space for new experiences and possessions.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Dream big, but also do the practical work needed to manifest what you want. Break any complex situation down into smaller manageable parts.

Life tip: Pay attention to your creative side and make time for a hobby just for it’s own sake. Have fun – you do not need to be perfect all the time!

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Your professional network is important. You need to use it to your advantage. Those renovating their home need to stick to a budget.

Life tip: Focus on what is important if you feel overwhelmed. Remember that you don’t need to do everything at once.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Use any information you hear at the right moment, and in the right manner. Let go of any bad habits that would have an impact on your long term health.

Life tip: Though it is a good idea to listen to the opinions of people you trust, there are time when it is best to follow your own inner guidance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be mindful if you repeat any gossip, as it could spread quickly. This is a good time for meetings, negotiations and interviews.

Life tip: Work on your shadow self, which needs healing. Some may want to take professional help , and this would be a step in the right direction.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Do not let yourself get swayed by someone who has an agenda of their own. Those in a long distance relationship could make an important decision.

Life tip: Step into your power and do not be afraid to be a leader. You have much to offer the world even if you do not think so.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Those in large organisations may make a career changing choice. Take care if you have bone related health issues.

Life tip: Be authentic when dealings with others, and don’t make it about yourself. Make choices that bring you closer to goodness.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Handle any differences of opinion at home or with family in an appropriate manner. Do not make any promises you will not be able to keep.

Life tip: Be part of a community or friend group without losing yourself in it. Use any leadership position you may have to inspire and uplift others.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Those who have multiple homes may find themselves shuttling between them. Timing is crucial when making a big decision.

Life tip: Break through any rut you might be experiencing, and remember that you need to get out of your comfort zone in order to grow and improve.