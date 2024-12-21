Breaking News
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Western Railway demolishes oldest screw-pile bridge; Christmas mega blocks to hit train services

Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra

The ongoing work at Bandra bridge. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
As the Western Railway (WR) demolishes the oldest and last remaining screw-pile bridge in India at Bandra over the Mithi River, built in 1888, hundreds of suburban and outstation trains will be affected during the Christmas weekend in two blocks of 9.5 hours each. While suburban train cancellations will mostly occur between Andheri and Dadar, outstation trains will face restrictions. The details of cancellations and restrictions are being finalised.


The two blocks are tentatively planned during Christmas weekend. “Screw pile foundations are old designed foundation on bridges which collapse suddenly without giving distress warning. There is only one bridge left on screw pile abutment in Indian Railways that is Bridge 20 at Bandra in Mumbai under WR. Screw pile of this bridge is to be replaced with raft foundation urgently as they are now destressed. There is fear of track sinkage if not done on priority. While the bridge has been upgraded and renewed, the replacement of screw pile foundations is the last major work that needs to be taken up,” WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.


“There will be speed restrictions immediately after the work, which will be lifted gradually. But once the work is completed and the line settles, the speed of trains on the bridge will be increased,” he explained. “The work is time-bound and split into 11 activities, and it needs to be compulsorily completed before the monsoon sets in. Hence, we are working with a targeted deadline of May 30, 2025,” he added.


Train cancellations on CR

The Central Railway  on Friday announced an integrated block on the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections to be undertaken on December 21-22 and December 22-23. 

The block is aimed at carrying out the launching of girders for multiple bridges, including the third Patri Pul at Kalyan, Ambernath road bridge, and footbridges at Ulhasnagar and Neral. 

The Central Railway will operate integrated special traffic and power blocks involving the UP and Down slow and fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines, on the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections.

