Full-size cycles are allowed during afternoon hours on Lines 7 and 2A

The refusal of authorities to allow bicycles on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 while having no problem with them on other lines has revived a debate regarding accessibility to Mumbai’s growing Metro rail network.

A citizen’s social media post on full-size bicycles being banned on the newly opened Metro 3 last week has triggered the debate.

“They did not allow me to bring my cycle inside the Bandra Colony Metro station. What shall I do now? Cycles aren’t mentioned on the list of don’ts at the station. I don't understand the issue here. How are they promoting convenience for Mumbaikars? They are not even ready to show the rule or regulation prohibiting cycles from the Metro,” said Mayank Gaggar.

Firoza Dadan, Mumbai’s first bicycle mayor; Cycling enthusiast and Bhuleshwar resident Ravi Agarwal; Mayank Gaggar and his cycle at Bandra Colony Metro station

Stating that bicycles being permitted on the Metro 2A but prohibited on Line 3 seemed contradictory, Firoza Dadan of Smart Commute Foundation, Mumbai’s first bicycle mayor, called this inconsistency a clear case of discrimination. “When the prime minister inaugurated the Metro lines at Andheri, bicycle stands inside their trains was showcased. However, bicycles are now disallowed in the new Metro lines. A clear policy is essential for addressing first and last-mile connectivity in a congested city like Mumbai,” she emphasised.

Cyclists confused

Vijay Malhotra, a YouTuber and cycling blogger, who posts on Pedal and Tring Tring, said, “At the moment, cycles are allowed on Metro Lines 7 and 2A, which is confusing. It is very disappointing that bicycles are not permitted on the Aqua Line. In Europe, especially the Netherlands, trains and bicycles make a successful combination, giving freedom of last-mile connectivity and promoting active mobility. If Indian cities like Mumbai have to deliver on climate action goals, bicycles have a crucial role to play in minimising emissions, congestion and noise pollution. Sustainable development cannot be built around car-centric infrastructure alone; people should be given the choice to take their desired mode of transport.

Vijay Malhotra, YouTuber and blogger

The Aqua Line authorities have let down the already struggling cycling community, which often faces road safety concerns. In a mega city, the authorities should have a holistic approach to development. This is a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing; where one Metro line allows the use of bicycles while the other doesn’t.”

Chirag Shah, Thane’s bicycle mayor and a member of the Wheels and Barrels Cycling Club, said last-mile connectivity is everything on the Metro. “It is very sad to learn about the Aqua Line 3 not allowing cycles. If we are talking about sustainable transportation, the MMRDA should allow bicycles for the sake of last-mile connectivity. They should also keep provisions for bicycle parking as major European cities allow bicycles in trains and on Metros. We have been pushing for Railways to allow cycles but have met with little success.”

Case studies

Cycle enthusiast and professional photographer Rohit Mahadev, who stays at Borivli and takes the Yellow Line Metro 2A while carrying out assignments, said he was disappointed with the Aqua Line 3 not allowing bicycles. “My work is centred around Andheri. Yellow Line 2A allows bicycles and has space for them in coaches. But when I took the new line, I was not allowed to bring my bike. This is not fair. I thought the Aqua Line would be a boon for cyclists heading to Bandra but I have to get down at Andheri and ride to Bandra now,” he said.

Cycling enthusiast Ravi Agarwal, who stays at Bhuleshwar, said one of his friends had managed to take a foldable bicycle on a Metro 3 train but was told while exiting that even such cycles were not allowed. “Regulations should be standard across all Metro lines. It is important to have common rules for a public utility,” he said.

Metro 3 statement

Explaining why it has prohibited cycles, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 said in a statement, “It will be a very heavily loaded Metro with 72,000 passengers per hour per direction, or Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. Once fully operational, it would be difficult to accommodate bicycles, hence they are not allowed.”

Which Metro lines allow cycles

While full-size bicycles are allowed on Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A in the afternoon, foldable bikes that can pass through scanners have been allowed on the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1. Bicycles are not allowed on the Aqua Line 3 whose trains aren’t equipped to ferry the vehicles.