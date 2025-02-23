Association urges Railways to replace outdated coaches, citing safety and comfort concerns; the to the LHB or Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches makes them safer offering comfortable rides for passengers

A new upgraded LHB coach

Following an upgrade to the Matsyagandha Express this week, a city passenger association has listed eleven trains from Maharashtra that have been pending for an upgrade to LHB class coaches. Six months after mid-day highlighted how a commuter had escaped unhurt on board the rattled and broken Matsyagandha Express train, the Southern Railway had earlier this week upgraded the entire set of trains with hi-end and brand new LHB class coaches.

The to the LHB or Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches makes them safer offering comfortable rides for passengers. The LHBs have an anti-telescopic design and anti-climbing features (which means they do not climb on each other in case of collisions) and can operate at higher speeds.

“We have short-listed about eleven trains from Maharashtra that need an upgrade. Many of these trains cater to high passenger demand, connecting key cities and pilgrimage centres. Their continued operation with ICF coaches is concerning, given the safety and technological advancements of LHB coaches. Furthermore, LHB coaches offer superior riding comfort, better speed potential, improved safety features, and reduced maintenance costs,” Jayawant Shankar Darekar of Konkan Vikas Samiti said.

“We have written to the Railways highlighting the long-pending issue of ‘LHBfication’ of several Maharashtra-specific trains under Central Railway and South Central Railway. Despite the ongoing conversion of ICF coaches to LHB stock across Indian Railways, these crucial trains continue to operate with outdated ICF coaches, impacting passenger safety, comfort, and overall travel experience,” he added.

Railway officials said that the process to convert and upgrade trains to LHB is an ongoing process. “The Integral Coach Factory and all other manufacturing units have now stopped manufacturing conventional coaches and new LHB coaches are being manufactured at a rapid pace. This transition is being done in a phased manner, over the next five years,” a spokesperson said.