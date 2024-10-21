Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches to replace ageing rattlers after safety scare earlier this year

The ceiling of a moving train collapsed, narrowly missing a commuter in August; A Southern Railway note assured the train would be upgraded to LHB class

Finally, the railways have set a deadline to replace the rattling and broken coaches of the iconic Matsyagandha Express. A Southern Railway note assured that the entire train will be upgraded to Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) class coaches (which are mostly red in colour) by February 2025.

mid-day had earlier highlighted an incident where the ceiling of a moving train collapsed, narrowly missing a commuter earlier this year.

Passenger Chinmay Kole, who had a close shave during the incident, expressed relief, “It’s a positive development, and the changes should happen quickly.”

While Kole was travelling on the train, ceiling panels in the passageway fell near his head. He quickly ducked, escaping harm by mere inches.

“To enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the conventional rake of the following trains will be converted into LHB coaches. Train No. 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminal - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will run with LHB coaches from Mangaluru Central starting February 17, 2025, and from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus starting February 18, 2025,” the note stated.

Providing details on the composition of the upgraded coaches, the note added: “After the conversion to LHB rakes, the composition of 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central and Train No. 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminal - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will include 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 4 AC Three Tier Coaches, 2 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 8 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), and 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.”

The new LHB coaches offer superior safety features, enhanced passenger comfort, and reduced maintenance issues.

Commuter associations have long complained about the deteriorating condition of the train, urging for its upgrade and replacement. Local MP from Udupi, Kota Srinivas Poojary, had also written to the railways regarding the upgrade and followed up on the issue. “The Matsyagandha Express holds significant historical and sentimental value, having been inaugurated on the day the Konkan Railway was dedicated to the nation by the late Honorable Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It continues to be a matter of pride for the people along the west coast of India. While the train celebrated its silver jubilee last year with great enthusiasm, the ongoing dissatisfaction with the ageing ICF coaches persists among passengers,” Poojary said in the letter, a copy of which is with mid-day.

The primary maintenance of the train is handled by the Thiruvananthapuram Central Coaching Depot Officer with Southern Railway.

