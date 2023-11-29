Winter session just for 10 days not enough to discuss key issues: Maharashtra Congress leader

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar Wednesday expressed displeasure over the duration of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, he also accused the Eknath Shinde government of not being serious about holding the winter session of the legislature, newswire PTI reported.

"In the upcoming winter session, the Maharashtra government has kept only 10 working days. We are completely dissatisfied with this schedule. We want to discuss unseasonal rains, corruption in the administration and other important issues, but the government has decided to let the House function only for 10 days," Wadettiwar said.

"Our demand is to have at least 15 working days in the winter session. We are not sure whether the next budget session will last just a couple of days or will be of longer duration," the Congress legislator, who represents the Bramhapuri assembly constituency in Chandrapur district, said. PTI ND

Winter session of Maharashtra legislature from December 7 to 20 in Nagpur

Earlier in the day, officials in Maharashtra said that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held between December 7 and 20. It will be held in the state's second capital Nagpur as per the tradition, they said.

"The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will start on December 7 and end on December 20," an official of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, said.

As per the schedule, the session will have 10 working days, he said.

The opposition parties are likely to corner the Eknath Shinde-led government over Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, investment into the state and other issues.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Rs 221 crore to develop the existing airstrip at Karad in Satara district into an airport.

A government resolution (GR) said Rs 89 crore will be spent on acquiring 45.82 hectares of land for the project, while Rs 29.73 crore will be spent on increasing the length of the existing airstrip, construction of an apron and developing navigation and communication systems.

Besides this, Rs 20 crore were approved for the acquisition of 2.9 hectares of land to rehabilitate the project-affected people. The government will also spend Rs 14.59 crore for the tasks like flattening the land, construction of the compound wall and creation of channels for water accumulated during the rainy season, the order issued on Wednesday said.

There are many tourist places around Karad and once the airport becomes operational, it will boost tourism, it said. (With inputs from PTI)