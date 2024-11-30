A woman and her teenage daughter were assaulted and humiliated by neighbours in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel area over a water dispute. Police have registered a case against eight accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Woman and daughter assaulted by neighbours over water dispute in Navi Mumbai; eight accused booked x 00:00

A woman and her 18-year-old daughter were brutally assaulted by their neighbours following a dispute over water in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area, police confirmed on Saturday. In a shocking incident that also involved public humiliation, the accused allegedly stripped the teenage girl during the altercation. The incident took place on Thursday, and while eight individuals have been booked for the attack, no arrests have been made yet, according to an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, the conflict arose when the accused suspected the mother-daughter duo of lodging a complaint regarding water wastage in the locality in the Nhava Sheva area. Enraged, the neighbours reportedly resorted to violence, targeting the two women in a public setting.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused not only assaulted the victims but also used casteist slurs during the attack, exacerbating the gravity of the incident. The teenager was forcibly stripped by the attackers, adding to the distress faced by the family, the official stated.

The police have registered a case against the eight accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 76 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe). In addition, charges have been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, recognising the use of casteist slurs as part of the attack.

Despite the severity of the case, no arrests have been made so far, raising concerns over the delay in justice for the victims. The incident has drawn significant attention, highlighting issues related to water disputes, caste-based discrimination, and violence against women in suburban areas.

The police continue to investigate the matter and are working to ensure the culprits are brought to justice, the official added. Meanwhile, the victims and their family await action against those responsible for the horrific incident.

As per PTI, this case underscores the urgent need for addressing societal tensions that manifest through such violent disputes and ensuring swift legal action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)