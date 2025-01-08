Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Work begins to convert Nahur Railway Station in Mumbai into a double discharge platform

Work begins to convert Nahur Railway Station in Mumbai into a double-discharge platform

Updated on: 08 January,2025 04:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The new platform will serve as the station's home platform and will provide wider access from the west side, which is currently very limited. As per the works planned for the financial year 2023-24, Central Railway (CR) had plans to complete the construction of an additional platform at three stations: Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur

Work begins to convert Nahur Railway Station in Mumbai into a double-discharge platform

The work on widening the existing road bridge is also ongoing at this station.

Listen to this article
Work begins to convert Nahur Railway Station in Mumbai into a double-discharge platform
x
00:00

The work to convert Nahur railway station into a double-discharge platform has finally begun. Nahur, a key station for the Airoli road connector, has been witnessing an increase in footfall, thereby necessitating the need for a double-discharge platform at the station.


The new platform will serve as the station's home platform and will provide wider access from the west side, which is currently very limited. As per the works planned for the financial year 2023-24, Central Railway (CR) had plans to complete the construction of an additional platform at three stations: Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur.


According to the latest statistics, an average of 69,060 tickets are sold at Nahur station, and this number is expected to increase further.


Currently, the west side of the station consists of a small public pathway and the entrance to a private industrial firm. The work on widening the existing road bridge is also ongoing at this station. The halt station was originally opened on 21 April 2006.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news airoli central railway indian railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK