The new platform will serve as the station's home platform and will provide wider access from the west side, which is currently very limited. As per the works planned for the financial year 2023-24, Central Railway (CR) had plans to complete the construction of an additional platform at three stations: Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur

The work on widening the existing road bridge is also ongoing at this station.

Listen to this article Work begins to convert Nahur Railway Station in Mumbai into a double-discharge platform x 00:00

The work to convert Nahur railway station into a double-discharge platform has finally begun. Nahur, a key station for the Airoli road connector, has been witnessing an increase in footfall, thereby necessitating the need for a double-discharge platform at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new platform will serve as the station's home platform and will provide wider access from the west side, which is currently very limited. As per the works planned for the financial year 2023-24, Central Railway (CR) had plans to complete the construction of an additional platform at three stations: Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur.

According to the latest statistics, an average of 69,060 tickets are sold at Nahur station, and this number is expected to increase further.

Currently, the west side of the station consists of a small public pathway and the entrance to a private industrial firm. The work on widening the existing road bridge is also ongoing at this station. The halt station was originally opened on 21 April 2006.