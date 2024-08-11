mid-day brings you up to date on 14 lines under various stages of completion across metropolis

Mumbai Metro Pink Line 6, which runs between Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) and Vikhroli, on May 5

Listen to this article Your handy Mumbai Metro network status guide x 00:00

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is building a massive network of 14 Metro rail lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) spanning a total of 337.1 kilometres. Of these, three spanning 46.5 km are operational, eight spanning 165.7 km, are under various stages of construction and the rest are in the planning and tendering stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Mumbai Metro network is arguably the largest in the world being constructed in any one given point of time. This expanded network will not only alleviate the current passenger congestion on local trains and decongest roadways but also provide the citizens of the MMR with the convenience of seamless travel from east to west or north to south, connecting Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, told mid-day.



Metro work being carried out on the Western Express Highway on June 8. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

“This transformative project will not only benefit commuters but also contribute to environmental conservation by reducing carbon emissions. We are grateful to the citizens of MMR for their patience and unwavering support as we progress towards sustainable development,” he added.

Under construction

Work on the 23.6-km-long Yellow Line 2B, which runs between D N Nagar (Andheri) and Mandale (Mankhurd) is 63 per cent complete. Track work and architectural finishes are progressing in stretches from Mandale to Chembur, with 70.7 per cent of civil work completed. Depot works at Mandale are also at an advanced stage. A small stretch from Mandale to Chembur is likely to be opened first.

Civil work on the 32.3-km-long Green Line 4 that runs between Wadala and Thane (Kasarvadavli) is overall 70.13 per cent complete, and architectural ﬁnishes for two packages and track installation work for 17 km between Mulund fire station and Gaimukh in Thane are underway. A contractor has been appointed for Mogharpada depot’s civil work.



Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan chief, MMRDA

Civil work on the 2.7-km Green Line 4A, between Kasarvadavli and Gaimukh is about 74.58 per cent complete. Work on 24.9 km Orange Line 5, between Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan, is also underway. Civil work on phase I of the project (Thane-Bhiwandi) is 89.9 per cent completed with remaining civil works and track work now under progress and construction work for Kasheli depot awarded. Civil work on 14.5-km Pink Line 6 that runs between Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) and Vikhroli is 75.7 per cent complete, with ongoing depot construction at Kanjurmarg.

Corridor extension work which includes Red Line 9 Dahisar East-Mira Bhayander is 86.4 per cent complete the 13.5-km Red Line 7A between Andheri East-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is 37 per cent complete. Work on 20.7-km Line 12, which is planned to run between Kalyan and Taloja has also commenced.

In the pipeline

The alignment and technical feasibility of the extension of the 9.2-km stretch termed Green Line 10 that is being planned between Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) is being evaluated.

Work on the south extension of the 12.7-km stretch of Green Line 11 from Wadala to SP Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) has been handed over to the MMRCL. The detailed project report (DPR) of the 35-km Gold Line 8 planned between Airport Road and Navi Mumbai Airport (CSMIA-NMIA) will be prepared by CIDCO, with implementation based on a PPP model.

The DPR of the 23-km stretch of Purple Line from Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road)-to Virar is being ﬁnalised. The draft DPR of the 45-km Magenta Line 14, which is planned between Kanjurmarg-Badlapur, has been received from Milan Metro.

Line 3 nearing completion

Phase one of Mumbai's first underground Metro line, 33.5km Aqua Line 3, which is between Colaba and Seepz is about 97 per cent complete and awaiting commissioner of Railway Safety trials for targeted public opening by September 2024.