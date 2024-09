Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is a BJP legislator from Gujarat following her victory in the 2022 Assembly elections

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

His wife Rivaba is a BJP legislator from Jamnagar North Assembly constituency in Gujarat since 2022. Rivaba joined BJP on March 3, 2019.

On Wednesday, Rivaba took to social media X on Thursday to inform about Jadeja's membership.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the membership drive for the party in Delhi on Tuesday.

Jadeja had retired from the T-20 cricket format following India's World Cup victory against South Africa in June.

More details are awaited.