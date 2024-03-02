Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > 125 million Indian kids teens obese
<< Back to Elections 2024

12.5 million Indian kids, teens obese

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The total number obese people has surpassed one billion world over.

12.5 million Indian kids, teens obese

Study provides highly detailed picture. Representation pic

Listen to this article
12.5 million Indian kids, teens obese
x
00:00

About 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 in India were overweight in 2022, according to a global analysis published in The Lancet journal of the 12.5, 7.3 million were boys and 5.2 million girls.


The total number obese people has surpassed one billion world over. These trends, together with the declining prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news india overweight new delhi India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK