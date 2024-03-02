The total number obese people has surpassed one billion world over.

Study provides highly detailed picture. Representation pic

Listen to this article 12.5 million Indian kids, teens obese x 00:00

About 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 in India were overweight in 2022, according to a global analysis published in The Lancet journal of the 12.5, 7.3 million were boys and 5.2 million girls.

The total number obese people has surpassed one billion world over. These trends, together with the declining prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever