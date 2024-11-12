The Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll has 16 candidates, including Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, vying for over 14 lakh votes. With the seat vacant following Rahul Gandhi’s win in Rae Bareli, Congress aims to retain its stronghold, while CPI and BJP look to make gains.

A total of 16 candidates, including Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP’s Navya Haridas, are competing for the votes of over 14 lakh constituents in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The by-election, scheduled for Wednesday, has generated substantial interest, especially with Priyanka Gandhi making her electoral debut.

The seat, previously held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, became vacant after he won a second seat in Rae Bareli. Rahul had previously clinched Wayanad with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes, solidifying the constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold. To retain this seat, the Congress has fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who aims to carry on her brother’s legacy in the region. Both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also keen on capturing this seat, which holds symbolic importance in Kerala.

The campaign wrapped up on Monday, with roadshows by all three major political alliances. Rahul Gandhi made an appearance to rally support for his sister. The Congress is counting on Rahul’s influence, given his tenure as Wayanad MP from 2019 to 2024, and his popularity among the local population. On the opposing side, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP have used their campaigns to highlight Rahul’s decision to vacate Wayanad after his success in Rae Bareli, suggesting that he neglected his constituency. The parties have further claimed that Priyanka Gandhi may follow a similar pattern, a charge that Priyanka refuted by assuring voters that she would continue to visit Wayanad regularly.

According to the Election Commission, the Wayanad by-election was announced on 15th October, leading to extensive preparations in the constituency. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency includes seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta within Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

For the bypoll, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Armed Police Battalion have been deployed across these segments to ensure a secure environment. Special security arrangements have been made for areas identified as Maoist-prone or with previous disturbances. More than 1,000 polling booths will be set up, and the district administration has established 24-hour control rooms and plans for continuous police patrolling.

In Malappuram district, where the model code of conduct is in effect, authorities have seized illegal substances, liquor, and cash intended to influence the election. These confiscations include 13.1729 kilograms of ganja, 76.25 grams of MDMA, 30 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, Rs 50,98,300 in cash, and 719.8 grams of gold, as per PTI reports. Additionally, a country-made firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized within the Nilambur police jurisdiction.

Voting will commence at 7 am on Wednesday, with the final counting set for November 23.

