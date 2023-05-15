Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru

17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru

Updated on: 15 May,2023 02:16 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
PTI |

Top

Railway police sources said the goods train was on its way towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from Kankanady station when the incident occurred

17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru
x
00:00

A total of 17 buffaloes died after they were run over by a goods train near Jokatte Angaragundi at around midnight on Sunday.


Railway police sources said the goods train was on its way towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from Kankanady station when the incident occurred.



Also Read: Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held


Fire and rescue service personnel from Kadri who rushed to the spot managed to rescue three buffaloes. The rescue operation lasted for three hours.

It is learnt that the animals died after falling into a gorge when the train hit them, sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news mangalore national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK