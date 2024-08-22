An 18-year-old man who was absconding in a gangrape case in Chhattisgarh died in neighbouring Odisha after coming in contact with a live wire laid by farmers to protect their crops from wild animals, the police said on Thursday. The man and seven others are accused of raping a 27-year-old tribal woman in Raigarh on Monday

Representative pic

Listen to this article 18-year-old man absconding in gangrape case dies of electrocution in Odisha x 00:00

An 18-year-old man absconding in a case of gangrape registered in Chhattisgarh died in neighbouring Odisha after coming in contact with a live wire that was laid by farmers to protect their crops from wild animals, the police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Sanjay Yadav, was wanted by the Pusaur police in Raigarh district for allegedly raping a 27-year-old tribal woman on Monday when she was on her way to visit a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan, Raigarh City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akash Shukla said.

Seven others have also been named in the case.

Six of the accused in the case have already been arrested while another accused, was a juvenile aged 15 years, when he was detained, Shukla informed.

The police, who were on the lookout for Yadav, received information about his death on Wednesday night from cops in Odisha's Jharsuguda, an officer said.

As per preliminary information, Yadav escaped to Saraipali village in Jharsuguda district and stayed with a relative there.



On Wednesday, he accidently stepped on a live wire laid in the field and got electrocuted, the officer said.

Jharsuguda police then lodged an accidental death report and initiated a probe, Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the other accused: Rahul Chauhan, 19; Monu Sahu, 23; Rahul Khadia, 19; Uttam Mirdha, 20;, Narendra Sidar, 23, and Bablu Deharia, 19, have been arrested for gangrape and criminal intimidation under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A local court on Wednesday remanded the six accused in judicial custody while the minor was sent to a juvenile home, Shukla said.

According to the police, Chauhan was known to the survivor.

Honour killing: Delhi woman murdered over suspicion of having multiple affairs

In a suspected case of honour killing, two men smothered their 35-year-old sister to death in the national capital over suspicion that she was having multiple affairs after her divorce, the police said on Thursday.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested the two brothers, identified as Abdullah and Arib, in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. He added that there were no signs of sexual assault on the victim.

"They were suspicious over their sister's activities and felt insulted. So they planned to kill ," Vardhan said, adding that according to initial investigation, she was smothered to death. "The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem," the DCP said.

The victim's body was recovered from her house in the Hauz Qazi area of central Delhi after police discovered the incident around 4.30 am on Thursday, Vardhan added.

(With PTI inputs)