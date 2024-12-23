Police officials stated that the incident took place at around 12.30 am in the Wagholi area. Several persons were sleeping on the footpath during the incident, the police said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Pune: 3 killed, 6 injured as truck crushes people sleeping on footpath x 00:00

Two children and a man were killed and six other persons injured in the wee hours of Monday after a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials stated that the incident took place at around 12.30 am in the Wagholi area. Several persons were sleeping on the footpath during the incident, police said.

The truck driver was detained after the incident, the police said.

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons," a senior police official said.

"We have detained the driver. We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2) and Vishal Pawar (22), the police said, reported PTI.

Six other persons were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, stated PTI.

Jewellery store salesman shot dead by two bike-borne men in Shahapur area of Thane

In another incident, a 25-year-old jewellery store salesman was fatally shot by two men on a motorcycle in Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police officer said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The shooting took place around 10.30 pm on Saturday outside Mahalaxmi Jewellers in the Gotheghar area, where the victim Dineshkumar Manaram, his employer, and another individual were concluding their day.

"Two motorcycle-borne persons fired some rounds, which hit Chaudhary, who succumbed to his wounds some time later at a hospital in Thane. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday. They stole a bag Chaudhary was carrying," the Shahapur Police Station officer said.

Chaudhary was a salesman with Mahalaxmi Jewellers, Senior Inspector Jitendra Thakur said, adding the motive of the incident remains unclear, stated PTI.

"A probe has begun under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Milind Shinde. Roadblocks have been set up in several places in the district to nab the assailants. CCTV footage from the area as well as stretches of Mumbai-Nashik highway are being checked to ascertain their route of escape," the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)