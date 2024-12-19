The police official stated that the girl was kidnapped on October 22, after which a case was registered at Chakur police station against an unidentified person

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 16 year old girl kidnapped from Latur traced to Pune, rescued x 00:00

A 16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Maharashtra's Latur district was traced to Pune and rescued, a police official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police official stated that the girl was kidnapped on October 22, after which a case was registered at Chakur police station against an unidentified person, stated PTI.

"She was rescued from Pune on Tuesday. The action is part of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit's 'Operation Muskaan' being conducted across Maharashtra since December 1 to trace missing minors," Inspector Babita Wakadkar told PTI.

Another official said the girl had "married" the accused and both have been brought to Latur for further legal proceedings, PTI reported.

A four-year-old boy kidnapped near his home in Thane, police launch search

In a distressing incident in Thane, Maharashtra, a four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person on Sunday evening. The incident took place in the Kalyan Phata area, according to police officials.

The boy was reportedly abducted from near his home, and his family, upon noticing his disappearance, began an immediate search for him but was unable to locate him. The family approached the local Shil-Daighar police station on Monday to file a report. As per the police official, a case of kidnapping was registered under section 137(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to kidnapping.

"The family had made attempts to search for the boy on their own, but as they were unsuccessful, they reached out to the police authorities on Monday," said the official from Shil-Daighar police station. He did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident but assured that all possible efforts were being made to trace the child and locate the person responsible for the abduction.

Following the registration of the case, the police launched a search operation, scouring the surrounding areas and conducting inquiries with local residents. The police have also been using available resources to monitor security footage and collect information that could lead to the identification of the suspect.

Earlier this year the Thane police, through a collaborative effort with a hospital in Thane, and the Madhya Pradesh police, reunited a 17-year-old specially-abled boy from Ujjain, with his family, officials said. Police said that the boy, who had been missing for nearly three years, from his home in MP, was reportedly found wandering barefoot and in tattered clothes on the streets in Thane in August 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)