Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat leads with 75.29 per cent as voting ends peacefully

Locals stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 54 per cent turnout in Jammu and Kashmir second phase polls x 00:00

A voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 75.29, followed closely by Poonch-Haveli (72.71), Gulbgarh (ST) at 72.19 and Surankote (72.18), the EC data showed.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 67.70. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 67.60 per cent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 66 per cent.

The lowest 15.80 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 5 pm. The voting concluded at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 8 along with the Haryana assembly elections.

Rahul warns BJP over J&K statehood

Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc will use its full force within Parliament and even hit the roads if the BJP-led government fails to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the elections. Gandhi said a grave injustice was done with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever