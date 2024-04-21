Accused’s mother seeks justice for Neha

Personal tragedy turns into political slugfest as Hindu activists try to storm Home Minister’s residence

Family members mourn Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death at her funeral in Hubballi. Pic/PTI

As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on Saturday, the mother of the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa, apologised to the parents of the victim and said that her son should be punished. The apology came on a day when Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, also apologised for his “in love” remark in the case.

Talking to reporters, HM Parameshwara stated on Saturday that, if at all his statements regarding the case had hurt the feelings of Neha’s parents, he would regret them. Reacting to the incident, Parameshwara had stated that Neha and Fayaz were in love with each other.

Expressing regret, Fayaz’s mother Mumtaz said on Saturday, “What my son did is a crime. Neha and Fayaz were in love and it was Neha who proposed to Fayaz. When Fayaz told me about it I had asked him not to continue the relationship… My son should be punished severely. He dreamt of becoming an officer in Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS). Neha was a good girl. I apologise to their family.”

Reacting to this, Geetha, mother of Neha said, “Ask them to bring back my daughter. I am waiting for my daughter. The accused should be punished, he should be hanged… We know our daughter. There was no relationship between the two. Did our daughter not know which religion she belonged to? We always spent time together, she shared everything with me.” Neha’s father, a Congress Corporator has maintained that it is a case of love jihad. Neha was stabbed to death on the college campus in Hubballi city. The students chased Fayaz, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath. They also demanded capital punishment for the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa. High drama prevailed at the residence of HM Parameshwara when members of ABVP tried to lay siege to the house. The protestors burnt the photos of accused Fayaz and demanded that he should be hanged on the spot.

“Not a love jihad case”

Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Neha’s murder is not a case of “love jihad”. “I strongly condemn the act. The killer was arrested immediately. This is not a case of love jihad. The government will make sure that stringent punishment is being given to the killer,” the CM told media persons in Mysuru. He said that it is unfortunate to use one’s death for political reasons. “The case is being politicised unnecessarily.

