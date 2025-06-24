India's Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, announced that the black box from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 is being examined in India by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, not abroad. The London-bound flight crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff, killing 270 people, with one survivor

The London-bound Air India flight tragically crashed into a hostel complex in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12. Pic/X.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated on Tuesday that the black box from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad earlier this month is currently being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, dismissing speculation that it would be sent abroad for inquiry, news agency PTI reported.

The London-bound Air India flight tragically crashed into a hostel complex in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12, moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident claimed 270 lives, including 241 onboard, though one passenger remarkably survived the crash.

The black box from Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was recovered from the crash site on June 13.PTI reported that a black box is a compact device that records crucial information about an aircraft during its flight, proving instrumental in the investigation of aviation accidents.

When questioned about certain media reports suggesting the black box would be dispatched overseas for a probe into the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Naidu clarified, "...it is all speculation. The black box is very much in India and it is currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)."

Furthermore, when asked about the expected timeframe for retrieving the black box data, the minister described it as a "very technical matter." According to PTI, he added, "Let the AAIB conduct the probe and go through the entire process."

Naidu made these remarks in Pune on the sidelines of the Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit 2025, an event organised jointly by FICCI and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Following the incident, the government confirmed that a high-level panel had been established to investigate the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash and that the investigation was progressing smoothly.

"Decoding the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Naidu had previously stated.

In related news, the body of a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, who perished in the Ahmedabad flight disaster, was repatriated to her home state on Tuesday morning. Ranjitha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the UK at the time of the incident. Her mortal remains were identified through a DNA test and arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport around 7 am.

