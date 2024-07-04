Allahabad HC reserves verdict on MP Afzal Ansari's plea in Gangsters Act case

If the high court upholds the trial court order, Ansari who had won the Ghazipur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in Lok Sabh Polls this year, will lose his membership of Parliament

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari's criminal appeal challenging his four years' sentence by a trial court in a Gangsters Act case linked to the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

As per the PTI report, along with Ansari's plea, the high court also heard petitions filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and Rai's son Piyush Kumar Rai seeking enhancement of Ansari's sentence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh reserved his verdict after hearing both the sides.

If the high court upholds the trial court order, Ansari who had won the Ghazipur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in Lok Sabh Polls this year, will lose his membership of Parliament.

According to the Representation of the People Act, any MP or state legislator sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Ansari was convicted on April 29, 2023 by an MP-MLA court of Ghazipur. The court sentenced him to four years jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the Gangsters Act case.

Following this, Ansari was disqualified as MP, said the PTI report. Thereafter, he filed the present criminal appeal before the high court.

On July 24, 2023, the high court granted bail to the five-time MLA and two-time MP but declined to stay his conviction in the case. As a result, though he was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored.

Later, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, as a result, his membership of Parliament was restored, and he also became eligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The apex court had directed the high court to expedite the hearing.

Gangster Abu Salem challenges prison transfer in Bombay High Court, claims threat to life

Gangster Abu Salem has moved the Bombay High Court after a special court last month rejected his plea against the planned transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to the Nashik Central Prison in Maharashtra, claiming a threat to his life, reported PTI.

According to the PTI, Abu Salem, sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, claimed that the decision to shift him out of the Taloja prison was a "conspiracy to kill him," as he is likely to be released in a few months.

According to the PTI report, a division bench of Justices A. S. Gadkari and Neela Gokhale denied hearing Salem's petition on Wednesday without assigning any reason.

The petition will now be placed before another division bench, reported PTI.

Stating that the Taloja facility has been very safe for him, Salem expressed apprehension that he may be attacked by members of rival gangs in other prisons.

The gangster stated the transfer at this stage was "uncalled for and unwarranted, and tainted with malafide intentions".

As reported by the PTI, Salem stated he is currently facing trials in two cases in Delhi and has to keep travelling to the national capital.

Shifting him to another prison will affect his Delhi travel, which could delay the trials against him, the plea stated, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, prison authorities had submitted to the special court that Salem needs to be shifted to Nashik Central Prison given that the high-security cell inside the Taloja prison is in shambles and needs urgent repair.

Salem reportedly contended that he could be shifted to any other barrack or safe place inside the Taloja facility, which is very spacious and arrangements for the same can be made.

In June 2017, Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005.