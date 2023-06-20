Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Tuesday took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the annual yatra

Photo/J&K Police

Listen to this article Amarnath Yatra: High level security review meeting emphasizes on putting in extra efforts to ensure incident free yatra x 00:00

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Tuesday directed for optimum utilization of available resources in accommodating the requirements of District Police units which are directly concerned with the yatra.

He was addressing a high level review meeting that was attended by top police officers of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasizing for putting in extra efforts in ensuring the incident free yatra, the DGP directed for mobilization of manpower from different wings and districts. He also directed for dovetailing the BDS teams at important locations with deployments.

He further directed the officers to ensure that all the Standard Operating Procedures are followed in letter and spirit and stressed for fixing the responsibility of each team head deputed for the yatra. He directed the officers to submit the requirements, if any which he said would be provided on priority.

The DGP directed for deploying assistance teams with all required tools at base camps and other important places for assistance and help to the pilgrims. He directed for placing all possible security arrangements of Base Camps and strengthening the communication network. He stressed for effective and planned regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

Also read: International Yoga Day: VP Dhankhar to lead yoga enthusiasts in main event at Garrison Ground in Jabalpur

The police chief emphasized upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones to further augment the security at important Yatra locations and en-route. He stressed for keeping special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including dhabas, langars, eateries and parking places.

The ADGPs of Jammu and Kashmir divisions apprised the DGP regarding the arrangements with regard to security and deployment of manpower in their respective Zones to ensure peaceful Yatra.