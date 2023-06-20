International Yoga Day: VP Dhankhar to lead yoga enthusiasts in main event at Garrison Ground in Jabalpur

The national celebration of 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 will be led by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on June 21 at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

About 15,000 people are expected to participate in the main event. This year's theme of IDY is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which indicates the Indian socio-cultural heritage.

This year International Day of Yoga will witness unique feature like Ocean Ring of Yoga, where Indian Navy and Merchant ships will organize CYP demonstration at port / vessels of the friendly countries in different oceans.

Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica is another feature, in which MEA is coordinating with Ministry of Ayush to organise CYP in countries falling in and around Prime Meridian line besides UN member countries. Yoga on North Pole and South Pole regions will be held in coordination with MoES at Himadri-the Indian research base in Arctic and Bharati-the Indian research base in Antarctica.

Yoga Bharatmala has been conceptualized, where Indian armed forces along with ITBP, BSF, BRO will make a chain of Yoga demonstration in unison. Yoga Sagarmala will witness yoga along Indian coast line. There will be Yoga demonstration at the flight deck of INS Vikrant under the leadership of Hon’ble Defense Minister.

At National level this year International Day of Yoga will try to achieve “Har Aangan Yoga” by enabling observation of Yoga at village level. Prime Mininter modi in his letter to village Sarpanchs appealed them to celebrate International Yoga Day on 21st Day with their villagers in full strength. Any can join the observation in their nearest Anganwadis, health and wellness centers and schools. Apart from this, around 2 lakh Common Service Centers, AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers under National AYUSH Mission, AYUSH Gram will also participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations. Poeople with gather around 50,000 Amrit Sarovar to perform Yoga.

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of External Affairs has hosting a photography contest "Yoga My Pride" on MyGov.in platform. National and International participants can upload a photo of themselves doing “Yogasanas” along with a caption apt for the photograph. National and International participants will be awarded prizes in three categories.

This year Y-break at workspaces was also introduced by Ministry of Ayush with the aim to get de-stressed, refreshed, and re-focused at workspace. This year Y-break @ workspaces – Yoga in chair has been introduced, which can be done while sitting in chair. All ministries/departments of Government of India have been requested to ask their employees to practice Yoga in chair.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with a whole government approach. All the key ministries of the Government of India, State Governments, National and International Leading Yoga institutes & organizations, Univesrities, Armed forces, NSS & NYK volunteers and other stakeholders are already participating in various run-up activities of IDY 2023. Along with these Indian missions and embassies, UN member countries will also participate in the International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2023.