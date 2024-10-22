The injured have been admitted to Mahakaushal Hospital in the district and efforts are being made to trace the missing person, he added

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Around 12 injured, one missing after blast at ordnance factory in MP's Jabalpur x 00:00

Around a dozen people were injured and one person is reported missing after a massive blast occurred at ordnance factory in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, the blast took place at around 9.45 am when explosive material was being filled in bombs in a refilling section of the factory, the official from the establishment said.

Among the injured persons, two were in a serious condition and admitted to a hospital. Another worker was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris of the section in which the blast took place, he said.

The blast was so powerful that it was even heard by people a few kilometres away, as per eyewitnesses.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

More than a dozen workers received injuries in the blast and efforts were on to locate a missing worker, who was possibly trapped under the debris of the building, the official said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident and the exact cause behind the blast will be known after completion of the investigation, he said.

Fire brigade and security staff of the factory launched a relief and rescue operation, the official added.

"A pechora missile was being boiled out at Ordnance factory Khamaria on Tuesday and at around 10:45 an explosion occurred. Four people were working in that building out of which three people were injured who have been shifted to Mahakaushal Hospital. Among the injured, one is critical and the other two are fine who will be discharged after treatment in the next 24 hours. The fourth person is still missing, we are trying to find him," said M N Haldar, Chief General Manager, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, reported the ANI.

Speaking about the reason for the blast, the Chief General Manager said that he ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reason.

"I have ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reason for the blast. We do such work every day. It is not new for us. The exact reason for the blast will be known after the inquiry. Besides, we will provide all the assistance for the treatment of our employees," he added, the news agency reported.

An inquiry committee has been constituted and the reason for the blast will be known after the probe. The procedure of the inquiry is being followed according to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and it is being observed, he added.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)