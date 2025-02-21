Breaking News
Arvinder Singh Lovely to be Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly, says BJP leader Vijender Gupta

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Arvinder Singh Lovely to be Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly, says BJP leader Vijender Gupta
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and former leader of opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday said that Gandhi Nagar Member of Legislative Assembly Arvinder Singh Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House. Gupta is likely to be the Delhi Assembly Speaker.


Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts the House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.


According to news agency PTI, Gupta told reporters that the new Delhi government was in place with a "new enthusiasm and a new passion".


"Things are moving step by step in keeping with the enthusiasm and passion of the people of Delhi. A meeting has been held with the CM in which some discussion has taken place on how further proceedings will proceed," the legislator stated.

Gupta said the agenda on it would be issued by Friday evening, following which Lovely would hold the post of the Pro-tem Speaker.

The new BJP Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, took oath on Thursday, following the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections after over 26 years. 

Six ministers also took oath at the event which took place in the iconic Ramlila Maidan. 

CAG reports to be tabled in first session of newly constituted Delhi Assembly

The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24, officials said on Friday.

The session pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the performance of previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will be tabled in the House, they said.

The newly elected MLAs with be administered oath of office on February 24-25. After a holiday for Shiv Ratri on February 26, the CAG reports will be tabled by the BJP government.

Earlier during the AAP rule in Delhi, the BJP had approached the court to direct the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP accused the AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".

The BJP has formed the new government in Delhi after assembly polls earlier this month. It has 48 MLAs in the assembly while the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party has 22. 

(With PTI inputs)

