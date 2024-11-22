Assam cops seize fake Indian Currency notes worth Rs 4.59 lakh, one held

A raid was launched in the Kharikata area under Sonapur police station jurisdiction by STF Assam on Thursday evening

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recovered and seized fake Indian currency notes (FINC) worth Rs 4.59 lakh and arrested a person in the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district, ANI reported.

The person arrested has been identified as Ali Ahmed (42), a resident of Assam's Lakhimpur district.

"During the raid, the STF team recovered and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value Rs 4,59,000 (918 notes of denomination 500), one Mobile Phone, and 8 numbers of tape. The team also arrested Ali Ahmed (42), a resident of Lakhimpur district. Further investigation is underway," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said.

In another operation, an STF team seized 121 grams of heroin and arrested one person in the Kamrup district's Boko area on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sorif Ali (41). Police also recovered one mobile phone and cash from his possession, ANI reported.

According to the Assam Police CPRO, an STF squad chased and stopped a public vehicle in the Boko area inside the boundaries of the Boko police station in the state's Kamrup district after receiving information about potential contraband smuggling.

"From a vehicle, a person was apprehended and upon search a total of 9 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 121 grams were recovered which were duly seized following all norms of NDPS/BNSS. The team also recovered one mobile phone and cash from his possession. The apprehended person was identified as Sorif Ali (41 years old)," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said, ANI cited.

Manipur: Assam rifles, police seize 578 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.31 cr

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, recovered 578 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.31 crore in the global market on Sunday in Senapati district in Manipur, officials said, ANI reported.

According to an official release, the operation, conducted on NH-02 between Tadubi and Mao Gate in Senapati district, was based on credible intelligence, ANI cited.

The forces successfully seized the contraband at Marty's Park, Mao Gate, on the National Highway, as stated by HQ IGAR (East). The seized heroin, along with the vehicle and the individual involved, has been handed over to the Mao Police Station for further investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)