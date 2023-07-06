Assam Govt to provide scooters to meritorious students who passed Class 12 exam

Minister also said that 7 lakh additional beneficiaries are to be covered under the Orunodoi scheme who will be provided Rs 1250 per month from September 10, 2023

The Assam government on Wednesday said that it has decided to provide scooters to meritorious students who passed the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination and will distribute 3.78 lakh bicycles amongst the students of Class 9 of the state.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In this regard, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state cabinet has decided that scooters to be provided to girl students who secured 60 per cent and above marks in the recently concluded Higher Secondary examination and for boy students the cut-off mark will be 75 per cent and above.

"The state cabinet has approved Rs 167 crore for distribution of 3.78 lakh bicycles amongst the students of Class 9 studying in Government and Provincialised schools," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He further stated that the state government will make a request to Indian Olympic Association for hosting National games.

"The state cabinet has approved a request to the Indian Olympic Association to allow Assam to host National Games in either 2025 or 2027," he said.

The other decisions taken in the cabinet were to increase in the reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)/More Other Backward Classes (MOBCs) in professional courses under Assam Agricultural University from 15 per cent to 27 per cent.

The Assam Minister also said that the cabinet has approved the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Rules, 2023, expanding food security net - approval to the draft of amended Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

