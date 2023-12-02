Assembly Election results 2023: Preparations in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for vote counting

All preparations for vote counting in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh were on Saturday completed ahead of the Assembly Election Results 2023

All preparations for vote counting in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh were on Saturday completed The vote counting is scheduled on Dec 3 Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the two states, the officials said

All preparations for vote counting in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh were on Saturday completed ahead of the Assembly Election Results 2023 in the two major states, the officials said, according to the PTI.

However, in Mizoram, following the postponement of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the Election Commission of India agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday being devoted to church duties and prayers," the ANI reported on Saturday.

The counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan will be done at 36 centres in the state on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said, reported the PTI.

Preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process, which will begin at 8 am, the official said.

There will be an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a micro-observer at the counting table of postal ballots, he said.

In total, 2,552 tables have been set up for counting. There will be 4,180 rounds for EVM vote counting, Gupta said.

He said the highest of 34 rounds will be held for the Shio assembly constituency (Barmer) and the lowest of 14 rounds for Ajmer South constituency.

The counting of ballot papers will be done first, followed by votes registered in electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each, Gupta said.

On November 25, polling was held in 199 of the 200 assembly constituencies of the state and there are 1,862 candidates in the fray. Election in Karanpur was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

"District election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security norms for counting centres," Gupta said.

The CEO said three-tier security arrangements have been made at counting venues. Only authorised pass-holders will be able allowed to enter the venues, he said.

"Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly at the counting centres, where, according to instructions of the Election Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs," he said.

Gupta said there will be a counting supervisor, a counting assistant, counting staff and a micro-observer on a table designated for counting votes in EVMs.

Vote counting in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, all arrangements for the counting of votes in Chhattisgarh have been completed and sufficient officials have been appointed for the same in all the 90 assembly constituencies, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said on Saturday, the ANI reported.

The officer said while addressing a press conference in the state capital Raipur.

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

"The counting of votes will take place from 8 am in all 90 assembly constituencies in the state for assembly elections 2023 on Sunday. For counting of votes, 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro observers have been appointed," Kangale said.

She further said that 90 counting observers were appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 90 assembly constituencies in the state.

Each counting hall will have separate entrances for candidates, counting agents and Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and counting staff. Identity cards have been issued to all the candidates, counting agents and their electoral agents. Mobile phones will be prohibited in the counting hall while it will be permitted in the media centre and communication centre on the counting premises, the officer added.

She also said that three-tier security arrangements were made in the counting centres and entry would be given at each level only after checking the identity card. The entire process of vote counting and tabulation would be videographer.

Starting with the counting of postal ballot votes at 8 am, the EVM counting will start after 30 minutes, she added.

Votes will be counted in each assembly constituency on 14 tables in each phase. Besides, 21 tables were approved for six assembly seats which include Pandariya, Kakyon, Sargarh, Milaiger, Kasdol and Mastapur-Sonhat, the officer added.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

