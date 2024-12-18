Sanjay Raut also labelled Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar as an "insult" and said that the opposition will question the Union Home Minister about the remarks he made in Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which was recently introduced was an attempt to "destroy" the country's federal structure, reported news agency ANI.

The Sena (UBT) MP further claimed the party that spends the most money in elections would be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We have opposed this. This is an attempt to destroy our country's federal structure. This bill has been introduced so that the political power of the states and country remains with one person...The party that spends the most money in elections would be BJP," Raut said, reported ANI.

Raut labelled Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar as an "insult" and said that the opposition will question the Union Home Minister about the remarks he made in Rajya Sabha.

"What else do they have? Amit Shah and PM Modiji...they have nothing left but to target the Gandhi family. We will ask Amit Shah today how he has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha...When will you talk about yourself?" Raut remarked.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Mahayuti government in Maharashtra finds itself amidst chaos with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal sulking over not being inducted in the cabinet, reported ANI.

The senior NCP leader had claimed that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was willing to induct him as a minister, but NCP chief Ajit Pawar refused, stated ANI.

"Chhagan Bhujbal is a senior leader and as far as his claim that Devendra Fadnavis was ready to make him a minister but Ajit Pawar refused is concerned, I would say that he is not a leader of BJP but of NCP Ajit Pawar's party, this is a fact. Chhagan Bhujbal was our colleague at one time, later he became Sharad Pawar's colleague and nowadays he is Ajit Pawar's colleague," Raut said.

Bhujbal is capable of fighting his own battle, said Raut on the possibility of the NCP leader joining Shiv Sena (UBT).

"He is currently 79 years old and is capable of fighting his own battle. We have seen that when our movement was going on for Belgaon, he took part in the movement despite being the mayor and the then Belgaum police had also behaved very badly with him, he was even beaten up but he never backed down from that fight. So as far as we know, Chhagan Bhujbal is a fighter and he will fight his own battle," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

On Monday, Chhagan Bhujbal said that it would not make a difference if he wasn't made a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet because he is never finished, implying that he remains relevant, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)