Renowned UPSC coach and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha has joined the Aam Aadmi Party, pledging to work towards education reforms. Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia welcomed his contribution to AAP's mission of strengthening the nation's educational framework.

Civil services coaching expert and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in a ceremony attended by party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia. Ojha’s association with the party is being seen as a strategic move to further AAP’s focus on education reforms ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next year.

Ojha, who has carved a niche as a guiding force for UPSC aspirants, expressed his admiration for AAP’s educational initiatives and its commitment to shaping the future of children. Speaking at the event, he said, “I am deeply aligned with the party’s ideology that prioritises the development of education. My ambition has always been to contribute to educational reforms, and I am grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me this opportunity to work towards this vision in the political domain.”

Kejriwal welcomed Ojha into the party, highlighting his potential to strengthen AAP’s ongoing efforts in education. "Our focus has always been on transforming education in India. Ojha's joining will significantly contribute to this mission and help us build a stronger nation,” he stated.

Manish Sisodia, a key figure behind Delhi’s education model, termed Ojha’s induction a “special day” for the party. “Avadh Ojha has been an influential force in the field of education, and his contribution aligns perfectly with the work we have been dedicated to for years,” Sisodia remarked.

Ojha’s entry into politics comes at a time when AAP is gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February next year. The party, which secured a decisive win with 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, is eyeing a third consecutive term by banking on its flagship schemes in education and healthcare.

The induction of Ojha is expected to boost AAP’s appeal, particularly among young voters and aspirants preparing for competitive exams. Analysts believe his motivational outreach and experience in guiding UPSC candidates could help the party connect with a wider demographic.

(With inputs from PTI)