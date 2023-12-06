Breaking News
Awareness about CPR training paramount, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Updated on: 06 December,2023 02:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

He launched a nationwide public awareness programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on CPR training in which more than 20 lakh people participated

Mansukh Mandaviya. Pic/X@mansukhmandviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to provide immediate help in case of cardiac arrest and save lives.


He launched a nationwide public awareness programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on CPR training in which more than 20 lakh people participated. Along with Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, Mandaviya received training in CPR technique.


"It should be our effort to keep our heart healthy by taking a balanced diet and doing exercise regularly. However, in the proximity of someone suffering from cardiac arrest, if one is trained in CPR technique, it will enable them to save lives," Mandaviya said.


"It is imperative that a patient is administered treatment immediately upon suffering a cardiac arrest. Hence awareness and adequate training in CPR is paramount," he added while lauding the initiative of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Mandaviya said, "It (CPR) is of critical importance as the victim of cardiac arrest needs help administered urgently. In light of this, it is crucial that there is heightened awareness amongst the public with adequate knowledge and training so that we can save someone's life."

This is the first CPR awareness program in the country that has been conducted on a national level. During this campaign, participants including students, professionals and paramedical staff were given training in a single sitting online.

Praising people's participation in the training, Mandaviya said, "Anyone can suffer from cardiac arrest at any given point in time and enhanced knowledge and training will aid in administering the right procedures and save a life."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

