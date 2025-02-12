He served as the temple's head priest since he was 20-years-old, including during the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992

Representational Image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram temple's head priest passes away following brain stroke x 00:00

Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) after suffering a brain stroke.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition," the hospital said, PTI cited.

He served as the temple's head priest since he was 20-years-old, including during the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992.

Das, who hailed from the Nirvani Akhara, was among the most accessible saints of Ayodhya and the go-to person for many mediapersons from across the nation wanting information on Ayodhya and developments of Ram temple, PTI reported.

As per PTI, he was barely nine months into his job as chief priest when the Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992.

Following demolition, he continued to serve as the head priest when prayers were offered to the Ram Lalla idol under a makeshift tent.

Vishva Hindu Parishad's Ayodhya-based spokesman Sharad Sharma condoled the demise of Das, PTI reported.

"He was a widely respected figure and among those who knew the history of the Ayodhya movement by heart. We condole his death," Sharma said.

Ayodhya's Shri Ram Mandir project awarded prestigious 'Sword of Honour' by British Safety Council

The 'Ram Temple project' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been awarded the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' by the British Safety Council, the Chairman of the Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, announced on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Misra stated that the award is one of the highest recognitions in safety management. The British Safety Council evaluates safety processes, practices, and on-site activities during audits, and only those receiving a five-star assessment are eligible for the 'Sword of Honour' award.

"Shri Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya Dham has won the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' award given by British Safety Council. It is one of the prestigious accolades in safety management. The British Safety Council conducts the audit of the process, practices, and finally on-site activity assessments," a statement issued by Misra read.

According to ANI, Larsen and Toubro, the company responsible for the temple's construction, also received a 'Golden Trophy' from the National Safety Council in the United States for its safety measures during the project.

The temple's construction is being carried out under the close coordination of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers, with supervision by the Construction Committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The statement also mentioned that the construction of the first and second floors, including the Shikhar (spire) of the temple, is in its final phase, with completion expected by June 2025, ANI reported.

The temple is being built using Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan, with approximately 15 lakh cubic feet of stone, along with significant marble cladding.



(With agency inputs)